Voddie Baucham: Critical Sex Theory - How to Keep Marx and Freud Out of Your Bedroom

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by Voddie Baucham

June 14, 2026

“Critical Sex Theory: How to Keep Marx and Freud Out of Your Bedroom” is a sermon preached by Pastor Voddie Baucham on September 11, 2021 at the Fight Laugh Feast conference. In it, Voddie argues that modern cultural views on sexuality are rooted in the destructive philosophies of Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud:

Marxism & Power: Secular views reduce human relationships to power dynamics, stripping sexuality of its holy, design-based purpose and replacing it with perpetual conflict.

Freudian Influence: Secular frameworks hyper-sexualize human nature, making individual desires supreme and leading to moral relativism and degradation.

Biblical Foundation: True fulfillment in marriage and sexuality comes from understanding and submitting to God’s original, distinct design for male and female.

We miss our friend Voddie. He was a good man, a powerful preacher, and a wonderful father and husband. We are all blessed for having known him.

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