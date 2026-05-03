Christianity & Capitalism: Rod on RAV

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by Rod D. Martin and Ryan Helfenbein

May 3, 2026

What does God require of you in your economic relationships? Find out in today’s video.

The world hates Capitalism, because they hate God’s commandments (and they hate even having to read them). The world loves Socialism, because they love covetousness and idolatry.

This does not permit Capitalists to sin. But that’s the point. God doesn’t allow sin from anyone. Fraud and theft are impermissible to Capitalists, for both Biblical and secular reasons. But fraud and theft are features of Socialism, along with the repudiation of every other commandment.

In this episode, Ryan Helfenbein and I discuss why Capitalism matters, why it’s rooted in Scripture, and why it has created more prosperity for more people than any other system.

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