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NOTE: In case you missed this important analysis by my friend Mike Phillips, this would be a good time to read it. The Trump administration has acted in precisely the fashion I have been predicting for weeks, and the early results are highly positive. Pray…and read The Rod Martin Report if you want to understand what’s happening before it happens. As usual.

Don’t believe me? I submit this short video — one of a great many — as evidence. — RDM

by Mike Phillips

February 17, 2026

Regime change in Iran is a clear America First policy: only the means are debatable. The notion that America can allow a regime sworn to its destruction to survive for decades more — always being deterred and never figuring out how to achieve its aims — is suicidal hubris.

Let’s examine the reasons why regime change in Iran places America first, and why it is dangerous and derelict to miss this moment.

1. Iran’s Main Goal is Death to America …