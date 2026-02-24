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by Rod D. Martin

February 24, 2026

Sometimes, major historical shifts are virtually invisible. That’s what just happened in India, and it upends 80 years of geopolitical calculus.

80 years is a very, very long time.

So here’s what happened. The Indian Ministry of Defense posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian Navy has been carrying out raids and capturing Shadow Fleet vessels in India's Exclusive Economic Zone, starting on February 5th. About an hour later, someone deleted the post.

Hardly anyone noticed: Peter Zeihan, me, a handful of others. But then Reuters and the Wall Street Journal (neither of which gave it serious coverage) confirmed the key details. It’s really happening, in the plural.

Why should you care? A little background will help.

India, Our Old Frenemy

India’s mythology is indep…