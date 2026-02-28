Nazis placing posters in the windows of Jewish shops with the message: “Germans, defend yourselves, don’t buy from Jews!” (photo: German Federal Archive/Wikipedia)

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NOTE: For most of my lifetime, the idea that anyone, at least in America, would question the right of Israel to exist seemed absurd. Israel is a sovereign nation. Do we question the right of other sovereign nations — like Ukraine, or Poland, or Japan — to exist? Israel has existed for 80 years, longer than a majority of nations on Earth, in the land its people have lived in since around 1,800 B.C. It is also the final refuge for the survivors of the Final Solution.

Jews needed somewhere to go. The world at long last decided they should go home.

Now that’s all in question, at least for some (where “some” clearly means people who don’t grasp that Israel has 200 nuclear weapons and no intention of going away). The amount of sheer loathing “some” are expre…