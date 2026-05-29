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by Rod D. Martin

May 29, 2026

The Supreme Court just put dozens of artificially Democrat House seats in play. That could produce an earthquake in November. But the 2030 Census may be even bigger.

For decades, Democrats have been protected by a map that inflated their strength. Racial gerrymanders spotted them dozens of deliberately non-competitive seats. Illegal aliens padded the population counts — and thus both House seats and electoral votes — of states their own citizens are fleeing. On top of that, the 2020 Census shorted red states and inflated blue ones.

That’s three huge, systemic cheats that are cracking all at once. And it gets even worse: America continues to move south, west, and right. The 2030 Census is going to be ugly for the blue states.

The left screeches that the Callais decision is a “threat to voting rights” and “Jim Crow 2.0.” That’s not true, and it’s not why they’re upset. It’s a “threat” to Democrat power.

They can’t admit that. So everything has to be “voter suppression.” Voter ID is “voter suppression.” Cleaning voter rolls is “voter suppression.” Requiring citizenship is “voter suppression.” Ending racial gerrymanders is “voter suppression.” Refusing to count noncitizens for representation is “voter suppression.”

All of which is pure projection. The party of the Confederacy, Jim Crow, filibustering the Civil Rights Act, the KKK, CRT, DEI, and the SPLC desperately wants you to believe that you’re the racist.

But at some point, the Democrats’ endlessly crying wolf wore off.

No one actually thinks Voter ID — required in virtually every country on Earth except ours — is “voter suppression,” not unless they believe that black people are too pathetic to function in society. Everyone has an ID: they can’t even buy cough syrup without it.

Likewise, no serious person believes racial gerrymandering is necessary in a country that voted twice — by huge margins — for Barack Obama. Indeed, twice as many blacks are elected from competitive districts as from racially gerrymandered ones. The whole argument is nonsense. It’s also slander.

But increasingly, it’s also desperation. The Democrats’ map is collapsing. The Woke NPCs don’t know it. Their leaders certainly do.

The NPCs were promised that “demography is destiny”, that “a brown America will be a socialist America.” Democrats racialized everything, to pit people against each other and rule the ruins. But as it turns out, white people aren’t the only Americans who can think for themselves and not just as some pre-defined group.

It also turns out that, when living under Democrat misrule, far too many of them vote with their feet, taking countless Dem House seats and electoral votes with them. Add in mass deportations and the numbers get ugly, fast.

That’s the story: the map is catching up with reality. Democrats have lived for decades on stolen representation. Now comes the reckoning. When it’s over, Republicans may find themselves with a generational majority, and Democrats in a wilderness of their own making.

But first, we have to understand the three frauds that wrongly inflated Democrats’ power.

1. The 2020 Census Stole 16 Electoral Votes and 15 House Seats By Itself

Start with the 2020 Census: the Deep State bureaucrats made sure the playing field wasn’t level from the first.

The Census Bureau’s own post-enumeration survey found that it had significantly undercounted Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. It also significantly overcounted Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah.

“Oh, this was just one of those things! See? There’s a blue state in the first group and a red state in the second!” Yeah, sure. Never mind the net result: large numbers of House seats and electoral votes shifted to Democrat strongholds well before the Census Bureau’s self-audit, and well after those thefts were set in stone.

How convenient.

Apportionment is how population translates to political power. When Texas and Florida are undercounted, they are shorted representation, in Congress and in the Presidential vote. When New York and Minnesota are overcounted, their votes count for more than yours. And lo and behold, the Bureau says post-enumeration survey results “cannot” be used to change the official 2020 Census counts — who gave them that authority? — so the country just has to live with their fraud.

This is just one of oh so many ways the Deep State’s unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats tilt the board in their own favor against you. This is a republic?

Seth Keshel describes this in fascinating detail here. He shows that the 2020 Census errors alone shifted at least 16 electoral votes and 15 House seats to the Democrats. He demonstrates that House Republicans would not have been saddled with a razor-thin majority, but would likely have held a robust 236-199. Trump’s Electoral College win would have been similarly magnified.

The current map was built on a count even the Census Bureau admits was materially false — “but oops! it’s too late to do anything about it!” — with virtually all the errors working in exactly one party’s favor: the party whose members dominate the ranks of the Census Bureau.

That’s the first fraud. The map Democrats are defending was rigged before the first votes were cast.

2. Counting Illegal Aliens Ran Up the Score

Of course illegal aliens vote. But they don’t have to lift a finger for Democrats to use them. The Census just has to count them.

That is the dirty little secret of the apportionment fight. Under current Census practice, citizens and noncitizens alike — including illegal aliens — are counted as part of a state’s population for purposes of representation. That count determines House seats. House seats determine electoral votes. So a state can lose citizens, import illegal aliens, and actually expand its power in Congress and the Electoral College, all at the expense of actual citizens.

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Why do you think so many blue areas are “sanctuaries”? It ain’t compassion.

That’s why Democrats become hysterical about citizenship questions. That’s why they fight deportations with religious zeal. That’s why they oppose every serious effort to distinguish citizens from noncitizens for purposes of representation.

Back in the Clinton era they hadn’t figured out the scam. They were still busy protecting union jobs and wages. But Obama “fundamentally transformed” all that. Illegal immigration stopped being about the Chamber of Commerce’s cheap labor. It became about padding blue-state population. Population meant House seats. House seats meant House majorities and electoral votes. Electoral votes meant the entire executive branch and the judiciary with it.

This is not some abstract constitutional debate. It is the mechanism by which blue states converted an open border into inflated majorities and raw power. It is how the people who broke immigration law become political ballast for the party that invited them in, protected them, subsidized them, and dared anyone to remove them.

Trump’s deportation campaign changes the math. So would a citizenship question. So would excluding noncitizens from apportionment calculations. The Democrats know exactly what’s at stake. If millions of illegal aliens are removed before 2030, and if the next Census stops counting noncitizens for representation, the blue-state map will collapse faster than almost anyone in Washington is willing to admit.

That’s why deportation is not merely a border issue. It’s a representation issue. It’s a citizenship issue.

It’s an issue of whether we believe in “one man, one vote” or Orwell’s far darker “all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

3. Racial Gerrymandering Was Never About Race

The third fraud is racial gerrymandering. And as racist as it is, race is just the weapon. Partisan power is the sole objective.

This has been the Democrats’ playbook for a century and a half. Jim Crow — racial segregation — was no different. Its purpose was to thwart the rising Populist Movement that had already swept countless incumbents out of power across the Midwest. The Southern planter class took one look at that and said, “Not here!” They invented segregation, which had not previously existed in the South, to divide poor whites from poor blacks, pitting them against each other and thus preventing them from uniting against their collective masters.

And it worked, for most of a century.

Then the country turned against them. So they needed a new scam. And just as they turned MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech on its head with Critical Race Theory, they twisted the Voting Rights Act from an application of the Equal Protection Clause into at least 21 guaranteed Democrat House seats (and lest we miss the point, Steve Cohen is living proof that electing blacks was incidental at best).

Under this corrupt system, decade after decade, Democrat judges transformed the Voting Rights Act into a command to do exactly what the Equal Protection Clause forbids. The theory was simple: racial groups vote as racial blocs, racial blocs must be given racially engineered districts, and any state that fails to produce the desired racial outcome can be hauled into court until it does.

The fact that this packed blacks into ghettos and diluted their voting strength in the rest of the country never troubled Democrats at all. Why would it? Like illegal aliens, blacks were just pawns. Race was nothing more than a means of distracting you from what they were really doing, and of demonizing anyone who called it out.

The Court ended all that with Callais. The political implications are enormous. If states, particularly in the South, are no longer required to maintain racially engineered Democrat seats, Republicans can redraw maps according to political reality instead of racial command-and-control. Dozens of seats are likely to come into play, beginning as early as this fall. The Justice Department has made clear: it will enforce the ruling with immediate effect.

That is why the left is shrieking.

Voting With Their Feet: The U-Hauls Are the Coup de Grâce

Even if Democrats had kept all their scams intact — the rigged Census, the illegal-alien “bonus,” and the racially gerrymandered seats — there’s another problem for which they have no solution.

Americans keep fleeing Democrat policies and moving to red states.

From 2020 to 2025, Texas gained more than 2.56 million people. Florida gained more than 1.92 million. North Carolina gained more than 756,000. Georgia gained nearly 589,000. Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington all grew substantially as well.

Meanwhile, the old blue pillars still finished underwater or badly lagged the red-state boom. New York lost more than 201,000 people. California lost more than 200,000. Illinois lost more than 102,000. Even D.C., the nerve center of the Deep State, lost population.

Texas and Florida alone gained roughly 4.48 million people. New York, California, and Illinois together lost more than 504,000. In other words, even after Biden's open borders flooded blue-state sanctuary cities with masses of illegal aliens, the map just kept moving south, west, and right. And from Mamdani-style socialism to the California wealth tax, the left just keeps pouring gasoline on the fire.

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Democrats love to compare the border wall to the Berlin Wall. They deliberately miss the point. The Berlin Wall was built to keep people in, not out, because too many were fleeing socialism.

Democrats can’t build walls around New York or California to keep their golden geese from flying south. The geese simply refused to be carved.

The left told us Texas was turning blue. Florida was slipping away. The suburbs were gone. Hispanics would vote forever as a permanent Democrat bloc. The Sun Belt was the future of progressive politics. Demography was destiny.

Then Americans packed the U-Hauls.

They left high taxes, collapsing schools, crime, COVID authoritarianism, housing insanity, energy madness, sanctuary-city chaos, and the suffocating contempt of ruling classes that despise the people they govern. They moved to Florida. They moved to Texas. They moved to Tennessee, the Carolinas, Georgia, Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They moved for jobs, homes, churches, safety, schools, taxes, dignity, and opportunity.

And when they moved, they took power with them.

Population becomes House seats. House seats become electoral votes. Electoral votes become presidential power. Tax base becomes influence. Businesses become donors. Families become communities. Churches, workers, retirees, entrepreneurs, tradesmen, and young parents become the foundation of a different America.

This is why the 2030 Census matters so much. It will not merely count people. It will count consequences, the consequences of Democrat rule.

It will count the refugees from California. It will count the businesses that fled New York. It will count the families who escaped Illinois. It will count the voters who were promised a socialist paradise, looked around at the wreckage, and moved to Florida.

The Democrats thought they had built an emerging majority.

What they actually built was an exodus.

A Generational Republican Majority

That’s what Democrats see coming. The NPCs don’t, of course. Their leaders do.

They’re not looking at a bad cycle, or a few lost seats. They’re seeing a generational Republican majority, built not by consultant magic or Beltway scams, but by the map itself, a map that could lock in large House and Electoral College majorities for decades to come.

That’s why Democrats are running on court-packing — literally changing the number of Supreme Court justices so they can appoint their own majority — and D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood. They’re panicking. Their totalitarian dream is slipping away.

Democrats aren’t trying to persuade the country. They are trying to change the rules before the country finishes rejecting them.

That is why this is not merely a redistricting story. It is not merely a Census story. It’s the map phase of the Fourth Turning. The old regime is losing the ground beneath its feet. The Deep State is under assault. The border is being restored. The courts are enforcing constitutional limits they spent generations erasing. The states are sorting. The people are moving.

One possible future is the left’s preferred future: an elitist socialist regime, insulated from voters by bureaucrats, judges, censorship, imported population, permanent racial politics, packed courts, new states, and lawfare against opposition leaders.

The other is a constitutional renaissance: citizenship restored, representation tied to the American people, borders enforced, racial distinctions dismantled, federalism renewed, the administrative state made accountable, and political power returned to voters who still believe America is worth saving.

One view is that elections don’t matter. The other is that elections have to matter.

That’s the fight.

Democrats wanted a permanent majority. They built it through coercion not persuasion, demonization not debate. They engaged in lawfare. They rigged the map. They stole elections. They imprisoned political opponents. They censored social media. They showed who they really are.

The map is turning red because Democrats made blue America unlivable.

And when the 2030 Census counts the country Democrats created, the jig is up.

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