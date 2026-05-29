The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
4h

Another extraordinary post, Rod!👍👍👍 It doesn’t look good for the power hungry Dems. Perhaps after the effective death of the Dem Party our country can live in relative peace and prosperity for awhile. There is always the risk that Republicans, if granted generational power, will ultimately fall victim to the seduction of unopposed power. After all, people will be people, as power and money 💰 tend to be at the root of most issues. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

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David's avatar
David
2h

Perhaps the Democrats should call for a constitutional amendment to count illegal aliens as half a person? That would be intellectually honest, and would allow the current sharecropping mechanism to be adjudicated.

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