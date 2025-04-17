by Rod D. Martin

April 17, 2025

The post-mortems on the 2024 election are still coming in. The data is disastrous for Democrats going forward.

All my life, Democrats (and their Enemedia allies) have believed that higher turnout helped Democrats win, because (obviously) “the people are with them”. But it turns out, the people aren’t. And it’s getting worse, fast.

Nor is it just Kamala Harris. It might be easy to dismiss Democrats’ problems as just having a bad candidate, or even that candidate running against the force of nature which is Donald Trump. There’s no question those things mattered in 2024. But they’re the tip of an iceberg, one which Democrats seem hellbent on smacking into.

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Yesterday I republished Nate Hochman’s smart “The Rightward Rebellion: Why Young Men Are Flocking to Conservatism”. If you haven’t read it, you need to. It’s a critical — and likely longlasting — piece of this puzzle. It also shows that fiscal conservatives and RINOs were wrong: the culture war does matter, for exactly the reason they denied. If affects real people where they really live, in some cases far more than mere finances.

Today we’re looking at the bigger picture. It’s not just young men (although they are surely the canary in the Democrat coal mine: historically they’re 2:1 leftist). From working-class minorities to disillusioned progressives, the Democrat coalition is fracturing. The question now is whether the party can adapt — or whether it’s on the brink of a grassroots rebellion (a Democrat “tea party” if you will) that will push it even further left.

Let’s get into the data.

Kamala Harris’s Electoral Collapse