The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Michael Wachocki's avatar
Michael Wachocki
6h

On top is the valuation scam. Unearned income taxation that is immoral and unethical.

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Alan Woodward's avatar
Alan Woodward
6h

And Texas just keeps on gaslighting us, pay attention Abbott.

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