The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
11h

Great. But will the weak GOP State Legislatures act swiftly and quickly redraw their districts in time for the midterms?

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
6hEdited

May is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! So here are some titles for everyone in the Rod Martin Report audience to celebrate!

* Lost Kingdom: Hawaii's Last Queen, the Sugar Kings, and America's First Imperial Adventure by Julia Flynn Siler

* Captive Paradise: A History of Hawaii by James L. Haley

* The Kingdom and the Republic: Sovereign Hawai'i and the Early United States by Noelani Arista

* John Doe Chinaman: A Forgotten History of Chinese Life Under American Racial Law by Beth Lew-Williams

* Strangers in the Land: Exclusion, Belonging, and the Epic Story of the Chinese in America by Michael Luo

* The Road to Chinese Exclusion: The Denver Riot, 1880 Election, and the Rise of the West by Liping Zhu

* American by Birth: Wong Kim Ark and the Battle for Citizenship by Carol Nackenoff & Julie Novkov

* Infamy: The Shocking Story of Japanese American Internment in World War II by Richard Reeves

* Going for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers in the War Against Nazi Germany by James M. McCaffrey

* Bridge to the Sun: The Secret Role of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in the Pacific in World War II by Bruce Henderson

* Bengali Harlem and the Lost Histories of South Asian America by Vivek Bald

* Ghosts of Gold Mountain: The Epic Story of the Chinese Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad by Gordon H. Chang

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