The Rod Martin Report

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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
1h

I didn’t know any of this. I don’t spend much time thinking about Sweden three things. I like the best about this that I wish we would adopt here. Universal school choice. No inheritance or gift tax. Lower property taxes.

Personally, I think the ideal tax on income and capital and wealth is zero. But I understand how difficult that would be to implement, because you’d have to replace it with a sales tax, which is highly unpopular, but would be very effective and would not be regressive if done correctly.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Robin Macmillan's avatar
Robin Macmillan
2h

Information I did not know. Thank you.

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