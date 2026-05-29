The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
12m

I didn't vote in your poll: not enough options.

I suppose my problem is I read almost every one of your columns as it comes out (except the video only ones which I skip) so it's something of "I've already heard most of that."

What this seems to be is a "Readers Digest" for the Internet age. If it took off, you might find your daily reads dropping in favor of the shortened weekly version. That's a trade-off you probably should consider.

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George S. Bardmesser's avatar
George S. Bardmesser
1h

"Turns out the Census Bureau “accidentally” overcounted blue states and undercounted red states in 2020 to the tune of 16 Electoral Votes and 15 House Seats shifted to the Ds."

I don't want to rain on anyone's parade, but if a Democrat is elected president in 2028, the same exact accidental overcount and undercount will happen in the 2030 census. Except the overcount and undercount will be double the 2020 one. And by the time the litigation is resolved, it will be "too late" to do anything about it.

The more basic problem with Western democracies is that they assume some basic goodwill and adherence to norms on behalf of political actors - whether they be presidential candidates or municipal civil servants "volunteering" to be election workers. We *assume* our elections are at least more or less honest, and that one side will not adopt a policy of routine rigging elections and outright fraud to ensure its own political survival. We *assume* that the Census Bureau will not release manufactured numbers to benefit one party over another.

But these assumptions are wrong.

So yeah, I want to be an optimist. But...

Incidentally, I am starting to have serious doubts about Trump's negotiating strategy with Iran... And I wish to god he would stop tweeting about it...

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