War Update: Russia Helps Iran, PLUS The Week's Most-Read Articles

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by Rod D. Martin

May 1, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stephania Cox to discuss Gen. Dan Caine’s statement that Russia is now helping Iran: how far does that go, what is the threat, and what’s the effect on Ukraine? We also address the effect of the U.S. blockade, the growing danger to Iran’s oil fields, the likelihood of renewed hostilities, and the prospects for a democratic uprising.

It’s seven minutes of the deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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