The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

War Update: Russia Helps Iran, PLUS The Week's Most-Read Articles

Rod D. Martin & Stefania Cox discuss Gen. Dan Caine's statement that Russia is helping Iran: how far does that go, what is the threat, what is the effect on Ukraine, & what's the state of the Strait?
Rod D. Martin's avatar
Rod D. Martin
May 01, 2026

This interview is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin
May 1, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stephania Cox to discuss Gen. Dan Caine’s statement that Russia is now helping Iran: how far does that go, what is the threat, and what’s the effect on Ukraine? We also address the effect of the U.S. blockade, the growing danger to Iran’s oil fields, the likelihood of renewed hostilities, and the prospects for a democratic uprising.

It’s seven minutes of the deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

Share

This Week’s Most Read Articles:

Deep Dive: Trump’s Plan to Sideline the IMF and Enforce Dollar Dominance

Deep Dive: Trump’s Plan to Sideline the IMF and Enforce Dollar Dominance

Rod D. Martin
·
Apr 29
Read full story
Fifty Years After Saigon: Remembering the Nobility of a Betrayed Cause

Fifty Years After Saigon: Remembering the Nobility of a Betrayed Cause

Rod D. Martin
·
Apr 30
Read full story
Christianity’s Decline in America Has Halted, and May Now Have Reversed

Christianity’s Decline in America Has Halted, and May Now Have Reversed

Rod D. Martin
·
Apr 26
Read full story
May Day

May Day

Rod D. Martin
·
11:03 AM
Read full story
War Update: The UAE Nukes OPEC

War Update: The UAE Nukes OPEC

Rod D. Martin
·
Apr 29
Read full story
The Left's Dangerous Game: Rod Martin on the Failed Trump Assassination Attempt

The Left's Dangerous Game: Rod Martin on the Failed Trump Assassination Attempt

Rod D. Martin
·
Apr 27
Read full story

For daily geopolitical analysis Fox Business calls “absolutely phenomenal”, sign up as a FREE or PREMIUM Member today!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture