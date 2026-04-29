President Trump meets with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).

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by Rod D. Martin

April 29, 2026

A relatively obscure headline crossed the wires last week, the kind most people skim past without a second thought. The Trump Administration is considering dollar swap lines with key Gulf and Asian allies, including the United Arab Emirates, much like the one executed with Argentina last year.

That sounds technical. It sounds arcane. It sounds like the sort of thing only central bankers, bond traders, and Treasury staffers need to understand.

It is not.

Reuters reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States is discussing currency swap lines after “a number of allies” sought help dealing with fallout from the Iran war. He added that additional swap lines could reinforce dollar usage and liquidity internationally, maintain smooth dollar funding markets, promote trade and investment with the United States, and serve as “a major first step” toward creating new U.S. dollar funding centers in the Gulf and Asia.

That last phrase is the tell: new U.S. dollar funding centers.

This is not just about the UAE, Argentina, or anyone else just named. It is about the architecture of global finance. It may represent the biggest shift in the global financial order since Nixon closed the gold window in 1971.

For half a century, the dollar has been the global reserve currency, the operating system of the world economy. Everyone complains about it. Everyone predicts its demise. Every few years, some new theory emerges about the euro, the yuan, BRICS, SDRs, gold, crypto, or the “petroyuan” bringing the dollar empire to its knees.

It isn’t going to happen. It wasn’t going to anyway. Now Trump and Bessent are restructuring the global financial system to ensure permanent dollar dominance.

The President and his Treasury Secretary understand something America’s foreign policy establishment long ago forgot, and the Enemedia never understood at all: that the dollar is not just a currency. It’s a strategic weapon, a diplomatic instrument, a commercial magnet, a sanctions platform, a military enabler, and the financial high ground of the entire global system. It is undergirded by the most potent military force in history, which Trump has made sure — in just one year — controls every important chokepoint on Earth. Energy flows, international trade, power projection, everything is within the power of the United States Navy.

That makes the dollar irreplaceable. An America willing to use that power — and Trump is certainly willing — is unstoppable.

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But that’s the foundation: it isn’t the point. The point is that the Trump Administration is sidelining (though not replacing) the International Monetary Fund. Crisis finance is moving in-house to the U.S. Treasury, in much the same way that Lloyd’s of London’s maritime risk business is getting “relocated” to the U.S. Development Finance Corporation, and the center of global energy is shifting from the Middle East to the Gulf of America.

Trump doesn’t just mean to put America “first”: he intends to make America dominant. Or in a phrase, “great again.”

What Is a Swap Line and Why Does It Matter?