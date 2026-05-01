The Rod Martin Report

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1h

A terrific article to remind us of the evils of Communism this May Day, Dr. Martin!

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BigGuy49's avatar
BigGuy49
37mEdited

Once one reads the Bible and understands the most basic parts of Bible Christian doctrine, one recognizes that Marxism is the exact false religion that was identified in the oldest parts of the Old Testament.

Though I became a teenager and came of age in the 1960s, I never once embraced any part of Marxism. It was the easiest ideology to reject, and resist, and ignore all the excuses and defenses made on its behalf for the rest of my life.

Marxism defined the Democrat party back then and continues to define the Democrat party today.

Thank God, our founding fathers had a wise and deep faith in God. And created our founding documents on principles straight from Bible doctrine.

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