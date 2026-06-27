The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Steve's avatar
Steve
7h

We seem to forget that Militarily, Culturally, Economically, The United States Of America IS the 800lb gorilla. What's the saying "If America gets a cold the world gets pneumonia"

I recall reading one of the reasons the War Of Independence happened is a lot of powerful people in GB realized if they didn't get The Colonies under control, very soon the tail would be wagging the dog.

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Rich Miller's avatar
Rich Miller
3h

You are certainly correct in saying that we “won’t get this stuff”anywhere else. And, in this case, “stuff” is a loaded word, meaning fact-based reporting and analysis of some of the most historically significant achievements, especially in the foreign policy and trade realm, of any president in American history.

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