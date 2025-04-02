The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
Apr 2, 2025

I’m rubber, you’re glue. That should be the motto in the US. Not just for trade, but all of our relationships with other nations…

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
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Polemarchus
Apr 2, 2025

Outstanding

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