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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
3h

Giving up the climate change scare will be even harder than admitting the truth about COVID origins and coverups.

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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
3h

One of the many reasons I knew that the so called Greens were never about better growing conditions. My good friend Pat Michaels started making the prediction that this would be the result of more CO2 in the atmosphere , and was vilified and attacked for it. He also was unappreciated for observing that cold weather killed many more people worldwide than the heat. He termed the term “luke warming” to describe the fact that if there was warming it would not be extreme and the apocalyptic predictions where clearly extreme,y unlikely, I was always disappointed that this nomenclature was not more widely adopted. He followed the science when it was being increasingly . First met Pat almost 40 years ago, he was both a nice guy and an optimist as well. .

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