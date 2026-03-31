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Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
Apr 1

A few thoughts on birthright citizenship

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/about-this-birtright-citizenship

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Ansis
Apr 1Edited

This passage in your post illustrates well the flaw in your reasoning:

"The Court reaffirmed this position in Elk v. Wilkins (1884), where it held that being “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States meant more than mere territorial presence. It required one to be fully and exclusively subject to U.S. political authority, owing “direct and immediate allegiance.” The ruling made clear that jurisdiction, in the constitutional sense, is not a vague or partial obligation but a complete and exclusive bond between the individual and the nation.”

No non-citizen immigrant, legal or otherwise, can satisfy the requirement that jurisdiction means ‘a complete an exclusive bond between the individual and the nation’. This is obvious. Even a legal permanent resident cannot offer this. And their child cannot. They do not have exclusive and complete bond with the United States, pretty much however you define that. They will have stronger bonds with their own country, not for sentimental reasons, but because they are citizens of that country and not the US. They can be deported from the US but not from their own country. Their visa or residency status is subject to review, time, and revocation. Any number of hypotheticals demonstrate the point: a green card holder from France who has lived in the US for say six years who has a child in the US is not going to have ‘exclusive and complete bonds’ with the United States. He’s still got a French passport. His wife does. The child is entitled to it.

So your argument doesn’t work since it leads to the inevitable conclusion that the Amendment actually means “anyone born in the United States whose parent is a citizen is a citizen”. This is a jus sanguinis law, pretty much. No new world country had that in the 19th century and I know of only one that has it now. It also would’ve been easy to draft if that was the intent.

So what the jurisdiction clause means remains a matter of debate. It cannot mean what you want it to mean (see above and other replies). Maybe it means more than being subject to trespass laws, but you’ve not been able to cut through it with a sound position. Maybe there is some halfway house but it remains elusive as best I can tell.

We shall see what the Court makes of it.

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