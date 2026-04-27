The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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The Left's Dangerous Game: Rod Martin on the Failed Trump Assassination Attempt

Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the third Trump assassination attempt: who is Cole Allen, why do 26 percent of young Democrat men believe political violence is "justified", and what can be done?
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Rod D. Martin
Apr 27, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
April 27, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the third Trump assassination attempt. We look at:

  • Why it happened

  • Who is Cole Allen? And is he “crazy”?

  • Why 26 percent of young Democrat men believe resorting to political violence is “justified”

  • How Critical Theory replaced Critical Thinking and led us to this pass, and

  • What must be done from here?

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