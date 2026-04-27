The Left's Dangerous Game: Rod Martin on the Failed Trump Assassination Attempt

This interview is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin

April 27, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the third Trump assassination attempt. We look at:

Why it happened

Who is Cole Allen? And is he “crazy”?

Why 26 percent of young Democrat men believe resorting to political violence is “justified”

How Critical Theory replaced Critical Thinking and led us to this pass, and

What must be done from here?

It’s nine minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

Share

See Also:

Recent Articles: