China's Election Interference & Billionaire Communist Donor Neville Roy Singham

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Full discussion transcribed after this summary:

by Rod D. Martin

July 22, 2026

My discussion on The Jenny Beth Show. Sign up NOW for Jenny Beth’s YouTube channel (or Rumble for full episodes)!

From the episode description:

“China went after 220 million American voter files, and 60,000 fake ballots turned up in California. Rod Martin connects the money trail.

“A federal grand jury in New York is examining Neville Roy Singham, the wealthy backer of Code Pink and the People's Forum who lives in Shanghai and whose money may have been illegally funneled through American nonprofits to push pro-Beijing messaging.

“Rod Martin, who has spent decades fighting communism, explains to co-host Robert McNeily who Singham is, why the pallets of bricks that appeared during the 2020 riots point to a funding network, and why the indictments against the Southern Poverty Law Center matter.

“Then the election piece: newly declassified intelligence shows China went after the voter files of 220 million Americans, at least 60,000 fake ballots were found printed for California elections on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, and voting machine data was processed in China. As Rod Martin puts it, nobody prints 60,000 of anything just for funnies.”

It’s a 7-minute segment that quickly explain this incredibly complex issue (full episode here). Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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Here’s our full discussion:

Robert McNeily: This next question for you, Rod, is right in your wheelhouse as someone who has spent decades fighting communism and warning people about this evil ideology.

There’s a federal grand jury in New York looking at Neville Roy Singham. Most people perhaps won’t know about this individual. He is a wealthy backer of CODEPINK and The People’s Forum, with deep financial ties and even personal ties to the Communist Party of China. Prosecutors are examining whether he illegally funneled money through American nonprofits to push a pro-Beijing message.

Who is he, and why should an ordinary American care about the name Singham?

Rod D. Martin: Singham is a really interesting guy. First and foremost, he’s an American. That’s interesting, since he lives in Shanghai and has for nearly a decade.

Singham is the child of Sri Lankan immigrants who were both explicitly Leninists. I mean, they actually openly called themselves Leninists. That’s how Singham grew up, and he agrees with that. He believes in that stuff.

Of course he’s aligned with the Chinese Communist Party. They’re the most powerful Communist Party in the world, and he’s a communist.

But he’s a communist who’s made an awful lot of money. He had a tech startup that he sold. His part of the sale was almost a billion dollars. Since he got that in his hand, he has spent it lavishly to help Chinese Communist-aligned groups in the United States.

He also married the co-founder of CODEPINK, so he’s all about that. CODEPINK is not known for its peacefulness either.

He’s in Shanghai. He’s probably out of reach for any kind of arrest if the grand jury comes back with the findings we expect. But the truth is, it’s a really good sign that we’re going after Neville Roy Singham.

Go back to 2020 and look at these riots. In every one of those cities, time after time, entire stacks of bricks — pallets of bricks — just magically appeared in the middle of the night, exactly where organizers wanted the rioting to happen.

I’m sorry, pallets of bricks are expensive. Normal people didn’t do that. There is a massive funding network behind the domestic terrorism we’re seeing.

And we now know, as I said earlier, that if you’re talking about all the right-wing violence that Biden’s team hyped up, it was funded by the left too. When you consider all these things, this is really evil, and it has to be rolled up.

Again, we just convicted a bunch of Antifa guys for murdering, I believe, an ATF officer down there - some federal officer. And we’ve got this grand jury in the Southern District of New York.

We also have, crucially, Kash Patel’s grand conspiracy case before the grand jury in the Southern District of Florida, which is probing whether Obama and his team conspired to thwart and potentially overthrow an elected president.

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All these things are linked. All these things get thrown together, and we’ve got multiple cases going forward.

So, to our friends who say, “Well, I’ll believe it when I see an arrest”: Guys, a lot of people have already been arrested. A decent number of them are already in prison. James Comey has been indicted twice. That’s about as big as you get.

We are really making progress. But the wheels of justice turn slowly, and this administration is turning them as quickly as it’s able.

Robert McNeily: On one side, we have the president declassifying intelligence that China went after the voter files of 220 million Americans. On the other hand, we have a China-linked funder under a grand jury investigation for moving money into American political causes.

So many stories are happening, but are these really separate, Rod? Or are they the same story, as you beautifully linked with the last answer? What is happening here might really be a criminal conspiracy against the person who became President of the United States.

Rod D. Martin: Yes, this is all connected.

What we know in this Chinese election interference - I won’t call it a case, because it’s several cases - is that we found at least 60,000 fake ballots printed on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party for the California elections.

If we found 60,000, you know there are more. Nobody prints 60,000 of anything just for funsies: “Oh, we have some extra money to spend. We’ll make some fake ballots.” No. This was for a purpose.

Likewise, with the voting machines out there, we now know that the data was being processed in China, which is illegal. So the Chinese Communist Party had the ability to manipulate the results of elections in this country in real time.

The newly declassified documents the president was talking about in prime time, aired on at least some networks, are really damning.

The Chinese went after 220 million voter files. Why the heck would you do that? You don’t do it in isolation.

It’s true that they can get some of that freely available. You just pay the fee to the clerk’s office or the secretary of state. But that’s not what they did. They actually hacked election systems to get a lot of this data.

If they can get that data, they can get the rest, and they can manipulate it. So yes, some of that is for influence operations. Some of it is to be able to flip votes.

Have they actually done it? Well, of course, let’s just all be Pollyanna and say that no election fraud ever happens.

But I remember when Kamala Harris, in 2019, was introducing legislation to ban voting machines because they were inherently hackable. She was calling for paper ballots until she got on Joe Biden’s ticket, and all of a sudden that went completely away.

Both parties have understood this vulnerability, but one of the parties is now exploiting the heck out of it.

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