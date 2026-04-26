The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Vivienne Joy Murray's avatar
Vivienne Joy Murray
2d

That is Good News.

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Susan DeGross's avatar
Susan DeGross
2d

Because of people like Charlie Kirk, we are Gods people and will fight for our country!🙏❤️

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