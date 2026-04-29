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The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: The UAE Nukes OPEC

Rod D. Martin and Don Ma discuss the UAE's surprise announcement, the effective death of the cartel that for decades held the world hostage, and why it's a huge triumph for U.S. diplomacy.
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Rod D. Martin
Apr 29, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
April 29, 2026

I appeared on NTD News Room with Don Ma to discuss the UAE’s surprise departure from OPEC, the effective death of the cartel that for decades held the world hostage, and why it’s a huge triumph for U.S. diplomacy.

Every American should just be giddy. We should throw a ticker-tape parade.

We examine:

  • How Trump’s diplomacy and Iran blockade nuked OPEC

  • The UAE’s payback for Iran

  • The evils of OPEC since 1973

  • Why the UAE was essential to OPEC’s ability to fix prices

  • Why the coming major reduction in long-term oil prices

  • The harm to Russia, Iran, and China; and

  • The emergence of a U.S.-led global energy order

It’s fifteen minutes of the deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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