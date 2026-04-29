War Update: The UAE Nukes OPEC

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by Rod D. Martin

April 29, 2026

I appeared on NTD News Room with Don Ma to discuss the UAE’s surprise departure from OPEC, the effective death of the cartel that for decades held the world hostage, and why it’s a huge triumph for U.S. diplomacy.

Every American should just be giddy. We should throw a ticker-tape parade.

We examine:

How Trump’s diplomacy and Iran blockade nuked OPEC

The UAE’s payback for Iran

The evils of OPEC since 1973

Why the UAE was essential to OPEC’s ability to fix prices

Why the coming major reduction in long-term oil prices

The harm to Russia, Iran, and China; and

The emergence of a U.S.-led global energy order

It’s fifteen minutes of the deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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