War Update: The UAE Nukes OPEC

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by Rod D. Martin
April 29, 2026
I appeared on NTD News Room with Don Ma to discuss the UAE’s surprise departure from OPEC, the effective death of the cartel that for decades held the world hostage, and why it’s a huge triumph for U.S. diplomacy.
Every American should just be giddy. We should throw a ticker-tape parade.
We examine:
How Trump’s diplomacy and Iran blockade nuked OPEC
The UAE’s payback for Iran
The evils of OPEC since 1973
Why the UAE was essential to OPEC’s ability to fix prices
Why the coming major reduction in long-term oil prices
The harm to Russia, Iran, and China; and
The emergence of a U.S.-led global energy order
It’s fifteen minutes of the deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch the interview, and pass it along!
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