The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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The SpaceX IPO, China's Kowtow, and Trump's Iran Endgame — Rod on Fox Business

Charles Payne: "Rod Martin is the first person to speak about SpaceX this way. He's one of the best when it comes to the intersection of markets and geopolitical events."
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Rod D. Martin
Jun 12, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Charles Payne
June 12, 2026

I appeared on Fox Business’s “Making Money with Charles Payne” to discuss the generational opportunity of the SpaceX IPO and the civilizational transformation to come, PLUS China’s quiet kowtow to Trump, and the President’s endgame in Iran.

Here’s what it all means, rapid-fire in just five minutes!

Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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