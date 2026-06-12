The SpaceX IPO, China's Kowtow, and Trump's Iran Endgame — Rod on Fox Business

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by Rod D. Martin and Charles Payne
June 12, 2026
I appeared on Fox Business’s “Making Money with Charles Payne” to discuss the generational opportunity of the SpaceX IPO and the civilizational transformation to come, PLUS China’s quiet kowtow to Trump, and the President’s endgame in Iran.
Here’s what it all means, rapid-fire in just five minutes!
Watch the interview, and pass it along!
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