The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Hector Falcon's avatar
Hector Falcon
5h

Where is Tucker Carlson regarding these facts? Interesting how podcasters and television news programs hide these facts from the public. Either way, in the end we all die and must give an account to God for how we lived and also how we treated these people. They are truly a neon sign indicating to the world that God exists so we are left without excuse for not knowing the truth.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
3m

This was a history lesson for me. I was unaware of this information. The older I get, the more I realize that my education has been weak my entire life.

Thank you Mr. Martin for this guest post.

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