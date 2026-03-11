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NOTE: A year ago, I wrote an article called “ChatGPT Is Just a Fancy Calculator: Why AI Is Going to Create More Jobs, Not Less”. The field has progressed, a lot, not just in that year but even in the last two months, as everyone familiar with the term “OpenClaw” can attest.

What has not changed is this: AI is not sentient. It’s not a person, it’s not a god. And it isn’t going to become so.

What else hasn’t changed? It isn’t taking your job. As predicted, AI has made everyone more productive, with the result that bosses are demanding more of workers, not less. As they figure out the limits of what even an AI-augmented employee can do, they want more workers to do more with it. Just like every prior technological revolution.

I’ve been telling you so for years. So has George Gilder.

But don’t believe us. Believe Charafeddine Mouzouni, head of AI development at PwC and bona fide university professor of artificial intelligence. Charafeddine knows the things you don’t about this technology. It’s why he’s more skeptical about its risks, and more bullish on its prospects.

Regardless, you could use some good news this week. “AI Can’t Replace You” definitely counts. — RDM

AI Can’t Replace You

by Charafeddine Mouzouni

March 11, 2026

We’ve all seen the “Job Apocalypse” headlines.

They’re designed to make your heart rate spike: “AI to replace 300 million jobs by 2030.” It feels like an approaching storm — a silent army of robots poised to take over every office and studio on the planet.

For the young people in my classes, this is a (VERY) toxic narrative. They are losing sleep, wondering if “learning” even has a point anymore.

But the headlines are WRONG.

Not because the tech isn’t powerful — it’s terrifyingly capable — but because we’ve been sold a lie about what a “job” actually is.

Most people think a job is just a bundle of tasks. They think if a machine can do the tasks, the person is deleted.

They are wrong.

We’re not entering a world where AI “replaces jobs.”

We’re entering a world where AI replaces tasks… and makes human accountability more valuable than ever.

Let’s unpack that slowly. No fast-food takes. This is the full meal.

1. Tasks vs. Roles (The Anatomy of Labor)