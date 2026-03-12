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by Alexander Muse

March 12, 2026

On Feb 18, 2026, America First Legal announced that it had filed an amended complaint in a landmark lawsuit challenging the 2020 Census, in the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division. The caption matters because it clarifies what this dispute now is and is not.

It is not merely a postmortem about a chaotic pandemic year. It is USFCR, et al. v. Lutnick, et al., it names defendants in their official capacities, including Commerce Secretary Howard W. Lutnick and Acting Census Bureau Director George Cook, and it reiterates that the case belongs before a 3-judge panel. That procedural posture signals a claim about the foundations of political equality, not a quarrel about bureaucratic discretion. The amended complaint also brings the operative mechanism into sharper focus. The 2020 Census, on this telling, was not only miscounted. It was, in key respects,…