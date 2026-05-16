The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
1h

Boy Rod! I absolutely love your optimism. As I scroll through my X feed and read my go to authors, I’m getting a mix of good and bad takes from Trump’s China trip. Your quick summary provides a good optimistic perspective. Thank you.

Now, can we please just go finish off the Iranian Islamists?!

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