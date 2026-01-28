Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and top-ranked General Zhang Youxia.

This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin

January 28, 2026

I’ve been telling you about the behind-the-scenes power struggle in the top Chinese leadership for months. I just talked to Charles Payne about it on Fox Business.

Most of the Western media thinks Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and top General Zhang Youxia are allies. They’re wrong, as usual. These two men have been at odds for quite some time. And now, after sacking most of the rest of China’s senior leadership — military and otherwise — Xi has purged Zhang himself.

Will he stay purged? Good question. Better question: what happens if he does?

Dictatorships don’t do transparency. They do theater. So when Beijing announces that Zhang — Politburo member, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, and th…