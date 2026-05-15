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Barth Jackson
3h

California, take notice!

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Steve
4h

Cuba faces total fuel collapse as shortages worsen under ongoing US sanctions

The Washington Examiner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPY-CLzhcGM

May 14, 2026 #cubafuelcrisis #uscubasanctions #energycollapse

Cuban officials said Wednesday that the island has completely run out of fuel needed to keep much of it running, blaming a monthslong U.S. sanctions campaign that has sharply restricted fuel imports and pushed the country deeper into an already severe energy crisis.

Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said that the country has “absolutely nothing” left in diesel fuel and oil reserves, leaving Cuba’s fragile power grid reliant on limited domestic crude production, natural gas, and renewable energy sources that have struggled to meet demand.

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