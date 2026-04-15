A Rising Mexico is Replacing a Dying China

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by Rod D. Martin

April 15, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stefania Cox to discuss why Mexico is replacing China as a manufacturing hub, how that helps — not hurts — the United States, why this is not NAFTA 2.0, and how both countries will get richer together. We also discuss China’s unfolding demographic collapse, and how the lasting effects of the One Child Policy will eviscerate the Chinese economy over the next 25 years.

It’s six minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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