The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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A Rising Mexico is Replacing a Dying China

Rod D. Martin and Stefania Cox discuss why Mexico is replacing China as a manufacturing hub, how that helps the United States, and why China's economy has just one more decade before the abyss.
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Rod D. Martin
Apr 15, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
April 15, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stefania Cox to discuss why Mexico is replacing China as a manufacturing hub, how that helps — not hurts — the United States, why this is not NAFTA 2.0, and how both countries will get richer together. We also discuss China’s unfolding demographic collapse, and how the lasting effects of the One Child Policy will eviscerate the Chinese economy over the next 25 years.

It’s six minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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