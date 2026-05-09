The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
6h

Should a pipeline to the west supply China, I see large Chinese settlements in Alberta to "help" manage the industry, with the approval of Ottawa. Cultural change will be unavoidable. Blessings.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
8h

Interesting and hopeful.

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