The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Woodward's avatar
Alan Woodward
3h

The typical Southern Baptist such as myself had no clue all this was going on. Not good. Thanks for making us aware Rod. What to do about it is another matter.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rod D. Martin
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture