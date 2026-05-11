The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
4h

An excellent summary of recent events by Roger Kimball! Thank you Dr. Martin for publishing it for us! In the U.K. its undeniable, Labour got demolished in the local elections. They lost a record 2,000 council seats and lost Wales for the first time in a century. The Reform Party under Nigel Farage gained 1,400 seats as well. The Tories and Reform candidates in most instances curb stomped their Labour counterparts. Sir Keir Starmer makes a convincing case for worst British Prime Minister ever. Britain is going through an economic recession, inflation is off the charts, the Starmer government is extremely corrupt, mot British Jews don't think they have a future in the country, crime is totally out of control, Islamism and hatred for Israel is spreading like wildfire in Muslim and Arab communities in Britain, immigration policy is still too liberal, and British multiculturalism has no clear boundaries of what will and won't be tolerated. Starmer is an incompetent buffoon who tried to sell the Chagos Islands and Diego Garcia with it, to the Chinese Communist Party. Britain's military is too small and underfunded. This is why Sir Keir Starmer is in trouble and likely will be on the way out as Prime Minister before the year is out. He and the Labour Party won by a huge mandate in the last general election. But the voters quickly had buyer's remorse, and he was immediately more unpopular than any of his Torie predecessors early on in his tenure at 10 Downing Street.

MAGA Republicans annihilated their establishment opponents in the recent elections. Vivek Ramaswamy took 85% of the vote in the Republican primary for Governor in Ohio. The days of Country Club Republicans are over! The Mitch McConnell and John Boehner types are on the way out! The Democrats in Virginia under Governor Abigail Spanberger tried to rig the elections in their favor with their gerrymandering plan. But unfortunately for them, the state Supreme Court said “not today!” and struck it down. But that’s nothing compared to the blow that the Supreme Court dealt to them with their decision in Louisiana v. Callais which declared that race can no longer be used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. The Democrats can no longer create separate districts for black voters to ensure they win.

It’s not like the Democrats do anything for black voters anyway. They take them for granted, use them come election season and they say “see you in four years!” Iran is in deep trouble. They are like the Imperial Japanese in World War II. Surrender to the infidel Americans and those dirty Jews is unthinkable for them, so the fight on to victory or death. More often than not, it’s the latter for them. The Iranians keep attacking American ships and then get blown away. No one is quite sure who the Iranian government even is. The IRGC officially runs the country. But at the same time, you’ve got all these other factions going their own thing. So who’s really in charge here? The United States has the surrender documents all drawn up, now if they could only figure out who is supposed to sign them. The Iranians keep violating the ceasefire thinking it will get them somewhere but it really won’t. It will just lead the United States to strike back ten times as hard and their complete destruction. I call on the squabbling factions in Iran to forget about saving face, get on the same page and surrender.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture