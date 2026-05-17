The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

Wonder why so many (all?) institutions are no longer trusted (or so we are constantly informed)? Just a thought, putting on my Tin Foil Hat (Always use tin foil, aluminum will not provide complete protection!), could this be part of The Long March Though The Institutions? Now obviously many were/are ripe for this distrust.

My underlying theory is The Goal of the Progressives is the destruction of western civilization, and replacing it with some form of Marxism.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Alan Woodward's avatar
Alan Woodward
2h

Unfortunately we as humans are fallible and Satan will use that to sow lies and distrust. Fortunately we serve a just God who will guide us to the truth, if we let him.

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