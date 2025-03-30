The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
Mar 30, 2025

What a magnificent essay - so reassuring and moving. Thank you.

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John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
Mar 30, 2025

A good Sunday morning read. Thank you.

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