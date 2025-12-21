The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Dec 21

"They don’t attack the Incarnation itself — the audacious, civilization-shaping truth that God took on flesh and entered history."

Some time ago an Actual Thought occurred to me. Jesus (aka GOD) wore diapers that had to be changed All The Time, had to be toilet trained, had to learn to walk, learn to speak & read, hit puberty (did a 5 year old Jesus think girls were icky?) . Just Like Us!

For ME this was one of those the sky opened up and the Choir Eternal started singing moments.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Dec 21

For those in Dr. Martin’s audience who wish to learn more about the history of Christmas 🎅🎄and related topics here is a list of resources for you:

• The Origins of Christmas by Joseph F. Kelly

• The Secret History of Christmas Baking: Recipes & Stories from Tomb Offerings to Gingerbread Boys by Linda Raedisch

• Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions by Brian Earl

• The True Saint Nicholas: Why He Matters to Christmas by William J. Bennett

• The History of Santa Claus: The Traditions & Origins of Santa as Practiced Around the World by Tammy Hammond

• The Secrets of Gingerbread: Its History, its Traditions, its Delicious Recipes by Joel Debreck

• A Christmas Carol: Classic 1843 Edition with Original Illustrations by Charles Dickens

• One Perfect Life: The Complete Story of the Lord Jesus by John MacArthur

• The Lost Mary: Rediscovering the Mother of Jesus by James D. Tabor

• The Carols of Christmas: A Celebration of the Surprising Stories Behind Your Favorite Holiday Songs by Andrew Gant

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