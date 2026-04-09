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by Rod D. Martin

April 9, 2026

For years we’ve been told that the dollar’s reign is ending.

BRICS will replace it. The yuan will replace it. The euro will replace it. A basket of currencies will replace it. Every geopolitical tremor, every sanctions package, every Iran headline or BRI debt trap is treated as proof that the end is near.

It never is. Nor is it going to be.

This is not to say that fiat currency is a good idea: it’s not. The dollar has lost 87 percent of its value since Nixon closed the gold window in 1971. Bidenflation has hurt, and would not have been possible if the currency didn’t float freely.

But in a world of fiat currencies, the system’s inevitable depreciation over time is irrelevant to the relative position of each one. And by that most important of measures for the question at hand, the dollar is king. It’s not going anywhere.

The dollar is not the world’s king by accident, sentiment, or mere inertia. It’s dominant because the United States built — and maintains, and is expanding — the only full-spectrum financial, legal, military, and geopolitical system capable of supporting a true global reserve currency. Reserve-currency status is not a beauty contest. It is not won with communiqués, summits, or press releases. It is won by being the one place on earth where everyone knows they can store enormous sums safely, move them instantly, deploy them globally, and get them back again.

America is still that place. No place else is, or can be.

Start with the most basic fact. According to the IMF’s latest COFER data, the dollar is used in over 85 percent of foreign exchange transactions. It accounts for 56.77 percent of global allocated foreign-exchange reserves. The euro is at 20.25 percent. China’s renminbi is just 1.95 percent. Not 19.5. Not 9.5. One point nine five. That is not an ascendant challenger breathing down the dollar’s neck. That’s a rounding error.

And reserves are only part of the story. In the BIS’s latest triennial survey, the dollar was on one side of 89.2 percent of all foreign-exchange trades worldwide in April 2025. The euro was on one side of 28.9 percent. The renminbi was on one side of just 8.5 percent. Even that overstates China’s position, because being on one side of a trade is not the same as being the system’s preferred store of value, collateral base, legal anchor, and safe asset.

The dollar is not merely used. It’s embedded.

That last point is where the de-dollarization crowd routinely falls apart. They imagine currency dominance as though it were mostly about trade invoicing. But a real reserve currency must do many things at once. It must be backed by enormous, deep, liquid capital markets. It must offer a supply of safe assets large enough for central banks, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurers, multinationals, and institutional investors to park money at scale. It must sit inside a legal order trusted even by people who dislike the country that issues it. It must also be connected to a global security architecture strong enough to protect trade routes, enforce contracts, and reassure allies.

That is not a currency. That is a civilization. Only one such civilization exists.

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The United States has the deepest bond market in human history. It has the world’s benchmark safe asset in U.S. Treasuries. It has legal institutions that, however imperfect, remain more robust and more predictable than those of any plausible rival. It has the world’s preeminent navy and the alliance structure that underwrites a vast share of global commerce. It has the scale, liquidity, and trust that allow capital to flee to America in a crisis rather than from it.

The dollar’s dominance is not some relic of Bretton Woods waiting to be erased by a clever workaround. It is the financial expression of American supremacy. In a word, hegemony.

Now consider the alternatives.