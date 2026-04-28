The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Home
Notes
Rod on X
Geopolitics, Tech & Markets
Faith & Culture
Special Sections
Books
About
The Biden Administration Knew China Could Manipulate Our Elections - And Covered It Up
Newly declassified intelligence shows U.S. intelligence discovered the threat of Chinese access and control of U.S. election systems — then buried the…
  Sam Faddis
The Left's Dangerous Game: Rod Martin on the Failed Trump Assassination Attempt
Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the third Trump assassination attempt: who is Cole Allen, why do 26 percent of young Democrat men believe political…
  Rod D. Martin
9:28
A KGB Defector Warned Us: Demoralization, Critical Theory, & the Anti-Israel Narrative
A high-ranking Soviet operative detailed the Communist playbook for distorting reality. It now dominates U.S. education, media, many churches, and the…
  Ido Singer
Christianity’s Decline in America Has Halted, and May Now Have Reversed
One year ago, Pew showed the decline had ceased. Now, new data suggest the secular surge may be going into reverse — and young men are helping lead the…
  Rod D. Martin
Why the U.S. Must Deliver Full Nuclear Fuel Cycle Technology to South Korea Now
Washington’s hesitation to empower Seoul’s nuclear capabilities isn’t prudence — it’s strategic self-sabotage as adversaries surge ahead.
  Fred Fleitz
Everything New We Just Learned About The Trump Class Battleship Program
We are getting a clearer idea of how the Navy thinks it can best use the world's first new class of battleships since World War II.
  Guest Author
SPECIAL OFFER: The Investment-Grade Intelligence Billionaires, CEOs, & Cabinet Members Rely On
You owe it to what you believe to learn how to win. We provide the intellectual ammunition for policymakers, for your investments, and for anyone who…
  Rod D. Martin
The Biggest Job Creation Event Since the Internet Is Hiding in Anthropic’s Data
92 million jobs are about to disappear. But 170 million will replace them. In fact, 69 percent of CEOs say their AI investments will lead to maintaining…
  Guest Author and Rod D. Martin
War Update: Ceasefire Extension & How the Regime Falls
Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the President's extension of the ceasefire with Iran, the blockade's effect on both the regime and its oil…
  Rod D. Martin
8:12
The Noose Tightens on ActBlue, And Democrats Have a Major Problem
ActBlue may have collected billions of dollars in illicit campaign cash for Democrats. A lot of it appears to be foreign. And its leaders just took the…
  Rod D. Martin
Trump's Iran Strategy & a New Middle East Order
Rod D. Martin and Kevin Freeman discuss why Iran was an imminent threat, Trump's endgame, the prospects for a free Iran and its effect on the broader…
  Rod D. Martin and Guest Author
24:28
Trade Over Aid: Trump’s Next Foreign Policy Reset
First Trump blew up the Deep State's foreign-aid racket. Now he’s replacing permanent aid dependency with a doctrine built on growth, trade, and…
  Rod D. Martin
© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture