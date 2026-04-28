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The Biden Administration Knew China Could Manipulate Our Elections - And Covered It Up
Newly declassified intelligence shows U.S. intelligence discovered the threat of Chinese access and control of U.S. election systems — then buried the…
2 hrs ago
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Sam Faddis
9
2
The Left's Dangerous Game: Rod Martin on the Failed Trump Assassination Attempt
Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the third Trump assassination attempt: who is Cole Allen, why do 26 percent of young Democrat men believe political…
19 hrs ago
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Rod D. Martin
26
3
8
9:28
A KGB Defector Warned Us: Demoralization, Critical Theory, & the Anti-Israel Narrative
A high-ranking Soviet operative detailed the Communist playbook for distorting reality. It now dominates U.S. education, media, many churches, and the…
Apr 27
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Ido Singer
45
13
19
Christianity’s Decline in America Has Halted, and May Now Have Reversed
One year ago, Pew showed the decline had ceased. Now, new data suggest the secular surge may be going into reverse — and young men are helping lead the…
Apr 26
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Rod D. Martin
39
13
13
Why the U.S. Must Deliver Full Nuclear Fuel Cycle Technology to South Korea Now
Washington’s hesitation to empower Seoul’s nuclear capabilities isn’t prudence — it’s strategic self-sabotage as adversaries surge ahead.
Apr 25
•
Fred Fleitz
22
2
6
Everything New We Just Learned About The Trump Class Battleship Program
We are getting a clearer idea of how the Navy thinks it can best use the world's first new class of battleships since World War II.
Apr 24
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Guest Author
28
3
7
SPECIAL OFFER: The Investment-Grade Intelligence Billionaires, CEOs, & Cabinet Members Rely On
You owe it to what you believe to learn how to win. We provide the intellectual ammunition for policymakers, for your investments, and for anyone who…
Apr 23
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Rod D. Martin
2
1
The Biggest Job Creation Event Since the Internet Is Hiding in Anthropic’s Data
92 million jobs are about to disappear. But 170 million will replace them. In fact, 69 percent of CEOs say their AI investments will lead to maintaining…
Apr 23
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Guest Author
and
Rod D. Martin
31
3
6
War Update: Ceasefire Extension & How the Regime Falls
Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the President's extension of the ceasefire with Iran, the blockade's effect on both the regime and its oil…
Apr 22
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Rod D. Martin
33
2
6
8:12
The Noose Tightens on ActBlue, And Democrats Have a Major Problem
ActBlue may have collected billions of dollars in illicit campaign cash for Democrats. A lot of it appears to be foreign. And its leaders just took the…
Apr 22
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Rod D. Martin
67
5
17
Trump's Iran Strategy & a New Middle East Order
Rod D. Martin and Kevin Freeman discuss why Iran was an imminent threat, Trump's endgame, the prospects for a free Iran and its effect on the broader…
Apr 21
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Rod D. Martin
and
Guest Author
32
2
9
24:28
Trade Over Aid: Trump’s Next Foreign Policy Reset
First Trump blew up the Deep State's foreign-aid racket. Now he’s replacing permanent aid dependency with a doctrine built on growth, trade, and…
Apr 21
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Rod D. Martin
27
10
12
© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc.
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