The Rod Martin Report

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Visceral's avatar
Visceral
3m

Awesome!

Millennials are NeoBoomers

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
2h

Ok then. I’d argue that a Boomer born in 1946 and one born in 1964 do not even inhabit the same galaxy. Not even close.

You’re falling into the trap.

In fact, as Jonathon Pontell pointed out in 1999 when he coined the phrase ‘Generation Jones,’ people born in the 2nd half of the Boomer era (which he definded as 1954-1964) had a very different ‘coming of age’ experience than those born in the prior years. And that difference shapes their world view, and unsurprisingly, their economic status.

He turned out to be far more prescient than he likely expected. No need to set forth all the reasons, you can do your own research.

But there is one little nugget I will share.

The economic disparities between those born prior to 1954 and those born after are stark. 10% of Boomers hold 75% of the generation’s wealth. Not much different than the stats of the entire economic pie. But that wealth is not evenly distributed. Not even close. Well past a majority of that top 10% of Boomers holding the wealth were born prior to 1954. About half of Boomers have virtually nothing saved for retirement. We can argue the reasons for that. But you can’t change that reality.

It’s no surprise, although it seems to be for the Boomer Bashers who don’t bother to actually look, that the fastest growing homeless segment in the U.S. are those 55-70.

That’s 2nd half Boomers and early Gen X. You can’t save the west if you’re homeless.

Hmm. Maybe if Gen X would get off their high horse and look a bit past 1964, they might find some natural ally’s with a bit more gray hair, but who are still spry enough to engage in the battle.

The generation thing is just another trap anyway that ‘they’ want you to embrace. Like sex, race, gay, straight, trans, DEM, GOP and a host of other labels, it’s just another way to stoke the divide between people, thereby ensuring that the likeminded stay in their own little world and never find each other.

It’s pathetic really that you fell. I’m assuming it was an accident. Call me and we’ll have a beer.

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