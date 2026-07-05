The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Phillip Gooch's avatar
Phillip Gooch
4h

Great read Rod, as you mentioned early in the read, where the apostles said who do we obey God or men, kinda sums it up for me if you know our Gods commands.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Debbie Earl's avatar
Debbie Earl
3h

NO IT WAS NOT Sinful

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