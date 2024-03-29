About The Rod Martin Report

Daily geopolitical analysis Fox Business calls “absolutely phenomenal”.

What is The Rod Martin Report?

The Rod Martin Report offers daily in-depth analysis and actionable intelligence on issues you NEED TO understand, in geopolitics, economics, and advancing technology, all from a Christian worldview.

We see all of life as interconnected, and address a wide range of issues holistically so YOU can see the whole board that your peers do not.

The Rod Martin Report is a publication and community for everyone who shares four basic convictions:

That the American Revolution represents the high point of human thought on government and human freedom, and that the American Republic deserves defending.

That Capitalism — freedom of exchange, entrepreneurship, exploration and innovation — are the societal enactment of the Golden Rule, because you must first solve someone else’s problems to earn anything for yourself.

That it is the Christian worldview that gives us those things.

And that our civilization’s best days are ahead…unless we blow it.

We don’t mean to blow it. We’re working to advance the human future. Come join us.

Who is Rod D. Martin?

Rod D. Martin, Founder and CEO of Martin Capital and The Rod Martin Report, is an investor, technology entrepreneur and futurist from Destin, Florida. Fox Business calls him a “tech guru,” Gawker once labeled him a “brilliant nonconformist,” while Britain’s Guardian describes him as a “philosopher capitalist.” The Epoch Times quotes him as “a leading China expert”, and BlazeTV has named him “one of America’s leading public intellectuals.”

Rod was part of PayPal’s pre-IPO startup team, serving as special counsel to founder and CEO Peter Thiel, and also served as policy director to former Governor Mike Huckabee. He is active in a variety of charitable and educational endeavors, including service on the Board of Directors of the Center for Security Policy, on the Board of Advisors at the Liberty University School of Business, and as co-founder of the Conservative Baptist Network. He is a longtime member of the Council for National Policy, and previously served as an officer of the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination. He is also Chairman of The Martin Foundation and the Institute for the American Future.

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Why upgrade to Premium?

If you join us as a paid Premium member, you also get access to:

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Free copies of Rod’s current and forthcoming books.

Full access to the Archives: roughly 2,000 articles on countless subjects!

Your Premium membership also supports the expansion of our analyst team.

Why upgrade to Founding?

We’re extremely grateful for our Founding members, and offer these additional benefits:

Three gift memberships for family and friends.

Private consult with Rod.

Future live events.

Support for the expansion of our analyst team and our work.

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