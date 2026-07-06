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Todd Kaime's avatar
Todd Kaime
6h

Cooling with water depends on its evaporation. Evaporative cooling is most efficient in low humidity conditions. Ironically, those conditions are best in the desert where water is scarce. I know. I live in the desert. We live with evaporative cooling- aka “swamp coolers”. They do work - to a point. Almost everyone who has one wants to convert to refrigerated air. Refrigerated air can get much cooler.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
2h

An excellent and insightful piece on AI Data Centers and Water that I highly recommend that every American read by Alexander Muse! I would like to thank Dr. Martin for publishing it! All this claptrap about AI data centers sucking up all our water from the far-left and China is pure nonsense! Data centers will NOT be drinking rivers dry or any of that nonsense! Alexander Muse proved that to be untrue thirty years ago. He did it on a budget with technology that wasn’t even new back then. In the late 1990s, Mr. Muse built Internet data centers in New York City, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Chicago, Dallas, and Miami. Not a single one of them consumed a single drop of water to keep its servers cool. Not one gallon! He and his team used air and glycol circulating in a sealed loop. The resulting warmth carried the heat out to the rooftop and handed it off to the sky. The cooling bill for these centers was zero. There are all these fear mongering headlines out there about AI Data Centers sucking up all the water in the ground or drinking your rivers dry.

A data center is a heat machine let’s get that straight first. Servers take in electricity and convert nearly all of it into heat that heat has got to go somewhere. Cooling is simply the removal of heat. You can use water or air to do this, they are very much interchangeable. Water is not fuel that the machine burns, so therefore folks need have no fear of wasting it. Water consumption is merely a design choice not an unavoidable cost of computation. It is a knob and the operator chooses where he or she will send it. Microsoft’s own engineers measure this with a metric called a Water Usage Effectiveness and the industry’s stated ideal for that number is 0.0. They too don’t want water to be wasted or needless used up if it’s not necessary. This is easily achievable by any facility that uses heat through air rather than evaporation.

Zero isn’t a fantasy on a whiteboard either. It’s what Mr. Muse ran while Bill Clinton was still in office. Why do companies choose to use water? They use water because simply put, evaporation is more efficient than electricity. If you use water to carry the heat away you spend less time running fans and chillers. If you build your center in a place where water is cheap and plentiful and electricity is expensive, you use water. It cuts down your power bill and greatly reduces the strain on your grid. But if you build in say a desert where water is scarce, you turn the knob to use electricity and you pay a little more for electricity instead.

With this situation the Thomas Sowell quote “there are no solutions, only trade-offs” definitely applies. Also, the price of choosing air and going completely waterless turns out to be quite small. A waterless buildings total power ran only 6.4% to 10.2% higher across the year. You will also be interested to know that Microsoft mandated zero-water cooling for every new data center it builds in August 2024. The energy cost for eliminating water is nominal. Furthermore, they drive down their own water metric from 0.49 to 0.30 in three while doing it. They did a test run of this design in the hardest place they possible could have, Phoenix, Arizona. The results of this experiment should have proven that water cooling is mandatory. Instead it proved they were optional. This imagined crisis had an off switch and the largest operator on Earth is flipping it across its entire fleet. Now let’s examine the claim that these data centers are guzzling all our water. This can only work if activists and the Chinese hide the numbers from you. They hide the most important part of the number and the only relevant part that being the denominator. Americans altogether use a total of 322 million gallons of water a day. The entire data center industry accounts for a measly 0.015% of national water use, fifteenth thousands of one percent.

Furthermore, American grass drinks well-over a hundred times what computers do. Our nation’s golf courses drink up 531 billion gallons of water in a single year. They use thirty times the amount of water that every data center combined uses directly. California’s almond orchards drink up around 4.2 billion gallons a day, dozens of times what the average data center does. Five gallons of water routed through a data center generates $132 of economic output. No, asking AI one question does not cause it to drink one 500ml liter bottle of water. This is total nonsense! Open AI’s own figures show they take up about 0.000085 gallons per query. Meanwhile, a single hamburger at McDonalds or Ruby Tuesday’s takes hundreds of gallons of water to produce. Why is there so much panic about this on both sides of the political spectrum given these facts? Well, ask yourself who stands of benefit from a crippled American technology sector? Why the People’s Republic of China of course! As an environmentalist, I have no fear that AI data centers will negatively impact the environment. I see them doing only good for our society while living in harmony with nature. This is not a battle that I believe environmental activists should be fighting. Instead, let’s find more pragmatic, more fact based methods to help protect and preserve Mother Earth and to fight Climate Change.

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