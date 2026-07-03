The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
3h

I suggest that the Founders meant to keep government out of religion but did not intend to keep religion out of government; specifically the Christian religion. Had they dreamed in their worst nightmares that Islam would be welcomed into the US by future Democrats, they would have specifically excluded it from the country in the Constitution, recognizing it as fundamentally incompatible with liberty.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Steve's avatar
Steve
1h

3. The founders were isolationists.

We have Always been a Trading Nation. How can a nation trade with other nations and Be Isolationist?

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