Books
Rod’s Books - Buy Today! (FREE for Premium Members)
Why It Worked: 'Make America Great Again' as a Winning Republican Metanarrative in 2016 and Beyond - The classic 2011 essay that predicted the need for and rise of the MAGA movement, revised and expanded to (short) book length in this 2017 account of why Trump won and where we go from here.
Essays on the Counterrevolution is Rod’s latest book. Currently available only to Premium Members, this is a Preview Edition: we invite feedback before the final edition goes to print. Download and enjoy today!
COMING SOON — The Century Ahead: How Accelerating Technology, New Frontiers, and Old School Geopolitics Will Produce a New American Century. Or Not.