The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Home
Notes
Rod on X
Geopolitics, Tech & Markets
Faith & Culture
Special Sections
Books
About

Books

Rod’s Books - Buy Today! (FREE for Premium Members)

  1. Why It Worked: 'Make America Great Again' as a Winning Republican Metanarrative in 2016 and Beyond - The classic 2011 essay that predicted the need for and rise of the MAGA movement, revised and expanded to (short) book length in this 2017 account of why Trump won and where we go from here.

  2. Essays on the Counterrevolution is Rod’s latest book. Currently available only to Premium Members, this is a Preview Edition: we invite feedback before the final edition goes to print. Download and enjoy today!

  3. COMING SOON — The Century Ahead: How Accelerating Technology, New Frontiers, and Old School Geopolitics Will Produce a New American Century. Or Not.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture