The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: Trump's Iran Ceasefire - Deal or Trap?

Rod D. Martin and Stefania Cox discuss the two-week ceasefire, the power struggle inside Iran, and why three U.S. carrier groups arriving at once may be the real story.
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Rod D. Martin
Apr 11, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
April 11, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stefania Cox to discuss:

  • How Trump is pitting Iran’s factions against each other

  • Why a two-week ceasefire: the USS Boxer, USS Bush, and USS Ford all converge at exactly that time

  • The Israeli operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon

  • And how Trump’s moves against Iran and Venezuela tighten the screws on China ahead of the May summit with Xi Jinping

It’s eight minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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