War Update: Trump's Iran Ceasefire - Deal or Trap?

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by Rod D. Martin

April 11, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stefania Cox to discuss:

How Trump is pitting Iran’s factions against each other

Why a two-week ceasefire: the USS Boxer , USS Bush, and USS Ford all converge at exactly that time

The Israeli operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon

And how Trump’s moves against Iran and Venezuela tighten the screws on China ahead of the May summit with Xi Jinping

It’s eight minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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