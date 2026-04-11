War Update: Trump's Iran Ceasefire - Deal or Trap?

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by Rod D. Martin
April 11, 2026
I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stefania Cox to discuss:
How Trump is pitting Iran’s factions against each other
Why a two-week ceasefire: the USS Boxer, USS Bush, and USS Ford all converge at exactly that time
The Israeli operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon
And how Trump’s moves against Iran and Venezuela tighten the screws on China ahead of the May summit with Xi Jinping
It’s eight minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!
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