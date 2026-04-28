The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: How Iran's Regime Falls, PLUS the SPLC & ActBlue Hate & Foreign Money Frauds

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss the Iranian regime on the brink; PLUS the SPLC's funding of the hate it was supposed to fight, ActBlue's foreign money laundering, plus the Trump class battleship.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Apr 28, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
April 28, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss:

  1. How Trump is pushing Iran’s regime to the point of collapse, the factionalization of the Iranian government as its cash dries up, and what happens when the blockade forces Iran to shutter its oil fields.

  2. We also discuss the SPLC indictments: how the left has been funding the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party, creating the “hate” they pretended to fight. Turns out the left’s demand for white racism greatly outstripped supply, so just like Jussie Smollett, they funded their own and then raised hundreds of millions of dollars to “fight” it. Worse still: the SPLC was in Fortune 500 boardrooms determining who would be canceled, debanked, and generally ruined. And it was all a partisan scam.

  3. We also look at the SPLC’s sister organization ActBlue, the nation’s largest Democrat fundraising platform, which appears to have money laundered billions of dollars in illegal foreign contributions: “foreign election interference”. The question: how high does it go?

  4. Finally, we discuss why the Trump class battleship is a sound idea, and why the retirement of the Ohio class SSGNs adds urgency to the program.

It’s a jam-packed 20 minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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