Racial Gerrymandering, the Midterms, and Trump's "Tough Love" Toward NATO

This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.
by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
May 7, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss how the Supreme Court’s ruling against racial gerrymandering will impact the midterms, plus Trump’s “tough love” toward NATO, the uncertain future of the alliance, and the changes necessary for it to survive.
It’s 20 minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!
Recent Articles:
For daily geopolitical analysis Fox Business calls “absolutely phenomenal”, sign up as a FREE or PREMIUM Member today!