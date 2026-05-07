Racial Gerrymandering, the Midterms, and Trump's "Tough Love" Toward NATO

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney

May 7, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss how the Supreme Court’s ruling against racial gerrymandering will impact the midterms, plus Trump’s “tough love” toward NATO, the uncertain future of the alliance, and the changes necessary for it to survive.

It’s 20 minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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