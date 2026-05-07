The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Racial Gerrymandering, the Midterms, and Trump's "Tough Love" Toward NATO

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss how the Supreme Court's ruling against racial gerrymandering will impact the midterms, plus Trump's "tough love" toward NATO and the future of the alliance.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
May 07, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
May 7, 2026

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Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss how the Supreme Court’s ruling against racial gerrymandering will impact the midterms, plus Trump’s “tough love” toward NATO, the uncertain future of the alliance, and the changes necessary for it to survive.

It’s 20 minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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