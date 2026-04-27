The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Rebecca Burgess's avatar
Rebecca Burgess
1d

The mind control psy-op has taken one horrific step further - creating actual victims - of gender confusion and resulting mutilations, mass shootings, race riots, lawfare, "pandemic" and government mandated vaccination, ultra processed food, pharma for treatments instead of cures, to name a few.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
21h

A stupendous piece by Ido Singer. The Soviets came up with the mind control psy-op called demoralization that leftists and Jihadists would pick up and use to create the western world we have today. They brought it into mainstream western society through academia, Hollywood, the mainstream entertainment industry, the arts, and all our institutions which they quietly infiltrated. Where the Kremlin failed, they succeeded. The scar experiment where the subject had a fake scar put on their face and then it was removed but they didn’t know it and were convinced the job interviewer in question made several comments about it is a great example of why identity politics and anti-American propaganda of liberal and leftist young people who are useful idiots is so effective. They are convinced society is rigged against them because of their race, creed, class, gender, sexuality, gender identity, level of ability, ethnicity, or national origin so why even try? Now let’s be clear here, does actual racism, classism, sexism, homophobia, etc. exist in America? Yes, it does. But you have agency and you live in the greatest country in the world with all the opportunities you could want. If you work hard and you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything you dream of in this great country no matter who you are. In America, we can start in different places but end up at the same destination. That’s the beauty of our republic.

If you think the whole world is bigoted and against you, you’ll be actively looking for it and will inevitably find it. You don’t help poor people, workers, racial minorities, women, LGBTQ+ people, disabled people, and immigrants by teaching them victimhood, identity politics and Marxism. You instead feed them a steady diet of the following: Judeo-Christian values, the Protestant work ethic, patriotism, capitalism, the nuclear family, marriage, monogamy, the values contained within the Golden Rule and the Ten Commandments, trusting in God over government, that they are not victors but victims, valuing education, staying away from excessive drinking, drugs, gangs, partying, smoking, and hookup culture, eschewing premarital sex, becoming parents and having children, and being thankful for all the blessings they had in their life.

The same is true of Israel, if your taught to hate the Jewish state in college or on social media, you will see everything the Jewish state does as motivated by sinister intentions. For example, in the recent war in Lebanon, Israel evacuated the entire Shi’ite Muslim population. Everyone screamed that it was ethnic cleansing. When in reality, it was Israel moving them to safety. Also, they did not want Hezbollah to use them as human shields. The Jewish people always understood life isn’t fair and nothing in life is handed to you, you have to work for it. This is why they returned to their indigenous homeland, rebuilt their state and have fought to defend it for decades. Let’s be clear here, do the Palestinian people face real oppression and hardship? Of course. But that isn’t because of Israel. That is because of their own government and their so-called Arab brothers who have a real apartheid against them. Yuri Bezmenov warned us in the 1980s and we should have listened. Now that that cats out of the bag we need to listen to what he told us this time around and correct it! I think we are on our way to doing that gradually.

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