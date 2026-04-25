The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Jim Meyer
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The current South Korean government is far left and wants closer relations with North Korea. How do we know that the advanced technology won't end up in North Korean or Chinese hands? How do we know there will even be a South Korea in 5 or 10 years.

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