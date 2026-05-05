Trump's Aggressive Push for Dollar Dominance

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
May 5, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss:
How Trump is making the dollar dominant. After decades of talk of the dollar being replaced, Trump is making it even more indispensable. Here’s how.
Why the UAE left OPEC and its effect on the Middle East, global oil prices, and America’s new security architecture.
The chokepoint strategy undergirding America’s growing dominance.
The rise of new state-issued gold-backed currencies and their effect on the dollar.
And finally, the Supreme Court ends racial gerrymandering. Why, how, and what will it mean for the midterms?
It’s a jam-packed 16 minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!
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